JamRacks, the platform to make music remotely with your friends

The pandemic made all of us look for alternatives to try to continue with our activities. Thus came the video calling services to cover this need, although with its failures according to the area in which it was applied. Musicians, for example, were greatly affected by confinement and this also led them to connect through the internet. Therefore, we will present you a great platform to make music from a distance.

Its name is JamRacks and it is a video calling service completely geared towards creating music.

Connect to make music remotely with your friends

Even before the pandemic, many musicians used to handle small songwriting sessions through the various communication mechanisms available. However, video calling was not very popular for this matter, much less when you could meet up with your colleagues. However, these days the need to make music from a distance is more marked. At a time when many activities are being adapted to work online, music composition is joining in as well. This is how JamRacks arrives with great service for these purposes.

The idea of ​​this platform is to offer connection between two various people, along with everything necessary for musical composition. In that sense, we are talking about a video calling service mixed with a DAW (Digital Audio Workstation).

To start working with JamRacks, you will need to have a smartphone and a computer. When you log into the computer, you will be presented with a QR code that you will have to scan. This will make your smartphone become the console to control the playback, channels and sound of the session. For its part, on the computer you will have the screen to activate the recording and communicate with your friends. It should also be noted that it is from the computer that all the audio is recorded.

To have guests, you only have to share the link with the other users and there will be no need for them to register. Your guest can start recording and at the end, the generated clip will appear to everyone. The session host is the one who has control of the console and can turn the microphones on and off.

JamRacks is a very attractive platform that is currently in its beta phase, open to all at no cost. If you want to make music remotely with your friends, this is an option that you should try as soon as possible.

To go to JamRacks, follow this link.

