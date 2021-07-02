Politicians from across the board have seven days left in their campaigns for a seat in Dublin Bay South.

The winner will take Eoghan Murphy’s place in the Dáil.

We will be taking a closer look at the candidates as the race to the finish accelerates.

Who is Dublin Bay South candidate Ivana Bacik?

Ivana Bacik is a Labour candidate in the Dublin Bay South by-election.

She has served in the Seanad since 2007.

Where is Ivana Bacik from?

Bacik grew up in Rathgar and Terenure but she now lives in Portobello with her family.

The senator’s surname is Czech. Bacik’s grandfather was imprisoned by the Nazis during WW2. The family then made Ireland their home, settling in Waterford.

Her mother’s side of the family hails from Co. Clare.

The hopeful Labour candidate is a keen swimmer and cyclist.

What did Ivana Bacik study?













Bacik studied law in Trinity College Dublin and has a LL.M from the London School of Economics.

As a student she was threatened with prison for providing information on abortion.

She went to Alexandra College for her secondary school education.

What is Ivana Bacik’s job?

She is a lawyer and a lecturer in Trinity College Dublin. Her interests include criminal law, criminology, feminist theory of law and equality law.

In 2029, she won the Irish Woman Lawyer of the year and the Tatler Woman of the Year: Public Life Award.

During her time in the Seanad she has focused on secular marriage, women’s health rights and LGBT equality. She became an easily recognisable figure during the referendum for Marriage Equality and Repeal the 8 th campaign.

What are Ivana Bacik’s key priorities







Senator Bacik is calling for a New Social Contract to give communities a new start after the pandemic. This would focus on housing, childcare and social care, climate action and public amenities.

She believes a universal public childcare system is needed as places for children in Dublin Bay South are either too expensive or simply not available.

Bacik says that a New Fair Deal would also help support the independence of older people who want to stay in their own homes.

She is working with parents’ groups to introduce more funded places in schools for children with additional needs and believes urgent climate action is needed in this country.

The activist acknowledges that changes need to be made as soon as possible to ease the effects of the housing crisis.

