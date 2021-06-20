Is my Wi-Fi password secure? We help you discover it

The password of your Wi-Fi plays a fundamental role in the security of your network for a very simple reason, it is the main barrier that intruders who try to access your connection will encounter. If the password is strong, it will be able to hold out without problems and block their way, if it is not, it may fall in the end, and you end up having unwanted guests.

Currently, the concept of a strong password is quite relative. There are passwords that are strong, and that would be safe if not because they have been leaked numerous times, and because they have a high utilization rate. Lists of less secure and more used passwords They are an excellent source of information, since they will help us avoid those passwords that have lost strength, and that are not recommended.

Its importance is beyond doubt, and that is why we are going to help you, in this article, to find out if your Wi-Fi password is secure or not, and we will give you a series of tips so that, in case it is not, you can replace it with a more secure password.

Strong Passwords: The Best Way To Protect Your Wi-Fi

Before assessing the security of your password, think for a moment about the people with whom you have shared it. Are these people trustworthy, or can they end up compromising the security of your password by giving it to other people? In case they are not trusted, or if you have doubts about whether they have been able to give someone your password, you should proceed to change it immediately.

With this clear, we can assess your password. Passwords that are based solely on sequences of numbers, or sets of letters, they are very unsafe. Nor are the passwords that come by default in most routers, the classic ones that go on the label, since in many cases they end up being filtered over the Internet, and can be the target of brute force attacks.

Passwords that contain letters and numbers are quite secure, but it is better to add a special sign to further strengthen its security, and protect your Wi-Fi network. If your password uses all those characters congratulations, it is safe, but you could make it even stronger if you used a password of at least three words without meaning or coherence between them, combining upper and lower case letters, special signs and numbers.

Before finishing, I leave you three keys that you must always keep in mind when creating a strong password:

Do not use personal information in your Wi-Fi password, or names or dates of birth, or references to cities or friends, not even personal items. The password must be long, at least 16 characters long, and contain random uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special symbols. The words that make up your password should not have meaning, relationship or coherence between them.

Content offered by AVM FRIZ!