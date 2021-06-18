Is a cheaper ad-supported Disney + subscription possible? Not for the moment…

Disney + has been in Spain since March 24, 2020, and just a few months before, it did so in an almost experimental way in the US, the Netherlands and other territories. It was at that moment when we learned about its business model, based on the payment of a fairly tight monthly subscription, cheaper than that of its main competition and that to save us a little, it allowed a single payment valid for a whole year. It is evident that with the arrival of new series, exclusive films and, above all, the complete catalog acquired from Fox, Disney was going to be tempted to raise prices and, who knows, if it would place itself in the same range of Netflix, HBO , etc. Now, when it seems that the Americans are going to overcome that barrier of being equal in quantity of content, voices appear that hint at a possible movement of the multinational around a cheaper payment option and supported by ads. Not at the moment, but we’ll see. The person responsible for denying that the cheapest subscription is going to reach Disney + was its CEO, Bob Chapek who came to confirm that “we are always re-evaluating how we got to the market around the world, but now we don’t have such plans to do it. We are happy with the models we have. ” Of course, he did not close the door completely by warning that “we will not limit ourselves or say no to anything. But at this time, we have no plans for that.” The idea that he plans on that subscription is to allow users to join the service for a lower price than what he has right now and, in exchange, see ads before and during the playback of the chapters of the series, movies or documentaries. A business model that is not rare for the sector and that only in recent months has seen platforms such as Pluto, Rakuten, etc. arrive in our country, only that they are completely free. In addition, to reinforce that business model with the streaming application, Disney, pushed by the pandemic and the confinement measures, decided to bring some of its premieres in cinemas to the platform simultaneously and paying a price of almost 22 euros , which allows the user to see it as many times as they want until, after months, it becomes part of the general catalog of the application. This same year, and very close to the first anniversary of its arrival in Spain, Disney + increased the price of the monthly subscription to 8.99 euros, and the annual subscription another 10 to 88.99. Last May, Americans recognized that they already exceeded 103 million subscribers worldwide with the goal of doubling that number by 2024.