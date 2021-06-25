Irish pubs update: Six million pints may go down the drain if pubs cannot reopen next week

Six million pints could go down the drain if pubs can’t reopen their doors on Monday week.

Ireland’s world famous brewing industry has been pulling out all the stops to have pubs ready for the big day, with millions of pints ready to be poured for punters to enjoy.

An estimated 70,000 kegs of beer with 6 million pints in them have been brewed to restock 3,500 pubs and restaurants in preparation for the big reopening, according to Drinks Ireland.

But the industry experts say there will be an unprecedented waste if the Government decides to rowback on the promised July 5th indoor drinking resumption date.

Pints are best served fresh and have a shelf life which would make them undrinkable if there is a significant extension of the indoor service lockdown.

The breweries would have to collect kegs back from pubs and dump millions of pints.

It comes as reps of the restaurants sector say they are facing “a lost summer” if the Government goes back on its decision to reopen indoor dining on Monday week.

Hospitality owners are furious as many of them have already made preparations – like ordering perishable stock – for the promised reopening on July 5th.

And they are demanding clarification this weekend on whether or not the reopening is going ahead in nine days time so they can at least plan ahead as best as they can.

But this is looking unlikely as the Government wants to get the latest, most up-to-date data on the national health situation before making the crunch decision.

Johnathan McDade, Director of Beer at Drinks Ireland, said: “We are calling on Government to consider the significant financial and economic consequences of delaying the reopening of pubs when making its decision.

“A significant amount of work has gone into brewing, beer line cleaning in pubs and deliveries to outlets over the past few weeks.

“All this work is jeopardised unless brewers get crystal clear clarity urgently from Government on whether the 5th of July reopening is going ahead.

“If there is going to be a delay, we need a firm commitment on a new reopening date.

“The Government must consider the fact that pubs are safe environments, with stringent Covid measures in place.

“A decision about the perceived risk of reopening should not be considered in isolation of these factors.”

Chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI), Adrian Cummins, is arguing that his members need to know where they stand before the weekend is out.

Mr Cummins is demanding “an urgent meeting with the Government” to discuss this.

He told RTE’s Morning Ireland yesterday: “We’ve called for an early announcement on this because we are putting in our orders, we need to know, we need to know at the latest by Monday morning because when you’re putting in orders for food, which is perishable, and the average cost for a restaurant is around €20,000, that is a huge financial outlay for businesses.

“This news that’s coming out, whether it’s true or not, it’s causing unnecessary concern for our industry at a time when we need to get back open.

“This is a critical time for our hospitality industry around staycation and this could be a summer that is lost for our industry, a summer that is gone.

“We were looking forward to this summer and this seems to be now moving away now into the horizon.

“We need to know from the Government, very, very clearly, at what percentage of the population vaccinated we need to be at before indoor hospitality is reopened.

“That is the critical question.”

There is increasing concern in political circles this weekend about the Delta variant that is fast becoming the dominant Covid variant here.

It is believed to be more transmissible, more severe and could be less susceptible to vaccines.

It is estimated that the variant represents approximately 20 percent of new cases here at the moment.

But it is 90 percent dominant in the UK and the ECDC predicts it will reach this level right across the EU by August.

But there is huge fear at the highest levels of Government that if they reopen indoor dining too early, it may lead to us heading back into lockdown again after a few weeks or months.

This would be politically disastrous and is something that the Government leaders will want to avoid at all costs.

