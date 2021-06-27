Irish pubs and restaurants fate to be revealed early next week as indoor dining return hangs in the balance

The Taoiseach says an announcement will be made early in the coming week one the fate of indoor service in pubs and restaurants.

The government has faced repeated criticism from business owners and patrons over the decision to allow indoor dining for hotel and B&B guests to reopen before that of pubs and restaurants.

Initial plans were for indoor dining to return from July 5.

Michael Martin, however, said he understands “how difficult and devastating the year has been to the hospitality sector”.

He added: “We get that, we understand that.

“And we also understand the need to give notice [for reopening or not.]”

This delay is not helping ease the tensions between the government and businesses, as an estimated 70,000 kegs of beer, equally around 6 million pints, will be dumped if pubs can’t open for indoor service from Monday July 5, due to their short shelf-life.

Johnathan McDade, Director of Beer at Drinks Ireland told the Irish Daily Mirror: “We are calling on Government to consider the significant financial and economic consequences of delaying the reopening of pubs when making its decision.

“All this work is jeopardised unless brewers get crystal clear clarity urgently from Government on whether the 5th of July reopening is going ahead.

“A decision about the perceived risk of reopening should not be considered in isolation of these factors.”

Yesterday health officials recorded a spike in Covid-19 cases with 443 cases being confirmed up until midnight on Friday, June 25.

CEO of the HSE Paul Reid tweeted that, “The Delta variant poses an obvious threat. But we do tackle it in a stronger position.

“Another 59,000 vaccines administered yesterday, & over 270,000 already this week. Over 40% of adults now fully vaccinated & almost 4M in total administered. We’ll keep playing our part.”

