Ireland scam calls update as gardai confirm certain areas and people targeted

In recent weeks, a spate of scam calls claiming to be from Government departments has plagued the Irish public.

Now, gardai have reminded people of the dangers of falling victim to one of these scammers, who are using 085/087 prefixes claiming to be from the Department of Social Protection.

These automated spam calls are being made to Irish phones claiming that sensitive information, like your PPS number, has been compromised.

In a statement released earlier in the week, gardai confirmed: “reports of automated calls from numbers with 085 /087 prefixes purporting to be from the Department of Social Protection”.

“An automated message informs the recipient that their PPS number has been compromised and requests them to Press 1 to speak with an investigator or official. The caller is then asked to provide personal data.”

Now, we have a statement from gardai in Westmeath who posted to Facebook the type of call unsuspecting people can expect.

The statement said: “There are recent reports to our stations in Westmeath of people being called, from a person purporting to be a garda and saying they owe money for a criminal fine or that their name and personal details were used by a criminal.”

“The caller does have certain details of the person being called. They then state that a named garda will ring from a garda station number which they do. The scammers can call with what appears to be a valid garda station number. They ask for your details over the phone and for payment of a fine.”

Gardai are at pains to make it clear that fines will never be paid over the phone. “No Garda personnel, HSE, Social Welfare of Govt agency will ask you for payment of anything over the phone.”

Five tips have been released to help people who may have been the target of scam callers. They are:

Do not engage with the caller.

Do not follow the automated instructions – Do not press 1 etc.

Never disclose personal or financial information.

Hang up and end the call.

Do not return the call

Report any scam call you may have received to your local garda station.