Ireland pubs reopening: The 10 new rules and regulations in place when indoor pints return

While outdoor dining and drinking has resumed for a little over a week now, the next step on the road to normality is indoor dining.

With the current vaccine rollout rate and the very low numbers currently in hospital and ICU, the Government is confident of continuing with opening-up.

On July 5, indoor dining can resume in bars, restaurants, cafes across the country.

Because the virus is much more transmissible indoors, there will be heightened restrictions in place when indoor dining resumes. There will also be a focus on social distancing.

But what can the general public expect when the service resumes? Will there be time limits or number restrictions?

Indoor dining restrictions include:

Service is permitted for a maximum of 6 persons aged 13 or over per table. This limit of 6 does not include accompanying children aged 12 or younger. The total combined capacity at a table cannot exceed 15 overall (max. 6persons aged 13 and over)

Multiple tables cannot be booked indoors.

No parties/ social gatherings are permitted indoors.

Table service only.

Physical distancing of 2 metres should be maintained between tables indoors. If all risk mitigation requirements have been met, then a minimum of 1 metre is permitted. The physical distancing of 1 metre is required between the outer edges of the party (back of chair to back of chair)**

Contact tracing, ventilation and enhanced hygiene measures must be adhered to.

Measures to control noise levels. e.g. no live/loud music permitted.

Face coverings/masks must be worn by customers at all times other than when sitting at their table.

Employees wear face coverings/masks at all times.

Patrons must have vacated the licenced premises by 11.30pm.

Failte Ireland has gone to great lengths to explain why proper ventilation and not just indoor fans are important, both for the safety of customers and employees.

Their report states: “Ceiling mounted, desk and portable fans do not provide fresh air and can mask poor ventilation issues. They are difficult to keep clean and could increase the duration of suspended particles by creating air currents in confined spaces.

“Such fans merely recirculate the air in a room if there is no source of fresh air. Therefore, a fresh air supply, as required by building regulations, or 10L per second per person (whichever is greater), should be provided when using a fan.”