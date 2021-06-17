Ireland lockdown: What to expect from July and August restriction easing for pubs, travel and offices

Tanaiste, Leo Varadkar has given an update on what the general public can expect to happen when restrictions in July and August are lifted.

The Government will hold one final Cabinet meeting to sign off on the latest round of easing of lockdown measures in the next few days.

July is set to be a big month for everyone with July 5 and July 19 reopening two major areas of life that have been closed for over a year.

Indoor dining in restaurants and pubs will resume on July 5, with a number of new rules that must be followed when dining indoors.

Meanwhile, international travel will restart later in the month on July 19.

All of these plans are predicated on the vaccine program staying ahead of the much more transmissible Delta variant.

Speaking yesterday, the Tanaiste said the Government is keeping a close eye on the situation in the UK, where the Delta variant now accounts for over 90% of new daily cases.

“England’s numbers seem to be around 7,000 a day, so they haven’t gone up much in recent days,” the Tanaiste said.

“But that could change very dramatically so we have to keep a close eye on the situation.

“But as things stand for now the plan is to proceed with the July reopening as planned, international travel restrictions on the 19th of July.

“And then further relaxation in August and among the things under consideration for August is a phased return to the office.”

The return to offices for workers will be done in two levels. Level one involves a staggered return, while level two will allow people to return to the office for training, inductions and meetings.

The Tanaiste will engage with employers and unions in the coming weeks in relation to a return to the office.