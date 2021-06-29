IPhone 13 models with new cameras and reduced notch

Yesterday Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the next iPhone Pro could include an improved wide-angle camera. Today new models of the iPhone 13 have been leaked that show news in the cameras and on the screen.

The models would have been created by the same person who already created the current iPhone model, and they were practically the same as the final model. These models are created from CAD drawings that someone in Apple’s supply chain leaks. And if the authoritarian We could be facing images of the next iPhone 13 in its mini and base versions.

New iPhone 13 models with new cameras and a notch smaller

The images have been leaked through Weibo and like previous case leaks were show differences in the area of ​​the cameras. The most striking difference is the diagonal arrangement of the two cameras. This could improve performance when working with augmented reality. With the new arrangement, parallax would be improved and it could be used with the device both horizontally and vertically.

And another of the modifications that attracts attention is the reduction of the notch on the screen. Apparently Apple would have managed to reduce the size of the TrueDepth system using DaceID. But they would also have managed to relocate the speaker. The ear speaker would definitely leave the notch front of the screen allowing to reduce the size of this one and would happen to be arranged in the upper bezel of the device.

The in-ear speaker could be moved to the top bezel of the iPhone allowing reduction of the notch

These latest leaks come after those that occurred in the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the full range of the next iPhone that included models of a 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inches and a top 6.7-inch model.