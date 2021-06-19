IPhone 12 sells 12% less than iPhone X

Amid a slump in the Chinese smartphone market, Goldman Sachs says that current iPhone 12 shipments in China are 12% lower than the iPhone X series. So the iPhone 12 sells less than the iPhone X.

In a note to investors, analyst Rod Hall looks at the latest China smartphone shipping data for the month of May. Which was recently published by the State-run Academy of Information and Communication Technology (CAICT, China).

The total number of telephone units during the period reached 23 million units. 32% less year after year. Hall notes that this appears to be the lowest number of shipments for China since at least May 2014.

Hall also says that the reopening “seems to have pulled the lawsuit a little bit from April and May.” But that impact appears to have been short-lived. It suggests that China’s reopening story could be a blueprint for how other countries fare when they reopen.

On the iPhone specifically, there were 3.8 million international shipments of smartphones in China during May. That mainly consists of iPhone units. Hall says that’s a high of 2.8 million units in May 2021. But it’s generally in line with trends from previous years.

The count of units added from September to May amounts to 38 million units. Which compares favorably with the 31 million units for the same period from 2018 to 2019 and from 2019 to 2020.

An analyst reports falling iPhone sales in China

However, the analyst says the 2021 numbers are still down 12% compared to the iPhone X redesign cycle. Hall takes this as evidence that the current iPhone 12 redesign cycle is “materially weaker” than the iPhone X redesign cycle. previous. He says this supports Goldman Sachs’ hypothesis that a three-year cadence for the iPhone will see lower peak unit shipments as global penetration peaks.