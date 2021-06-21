iPhone 12 Mini: Apple has already finished its production

With the iPhone 12 Mini has happened what very few, if not anyone, expected. And it is that its small size, compared to the dimensions of the rest of the iPhone 12 models, did not translate into a decrease in performance when compared to its older brother, the iPhone 12. Only a battery with slightly less capacity and, of course , a smaller screen, those are the only differences and instead it is about a cheaper option to have the latest generation of Apple’s smartphone.

So, as I was saying, we all expected it to be an absolute bestseller and, obviously, the best-selling version of this new generation. However, and to the general surprise, the iPhone 12 Mini has not sold as Apple expected and at the same time, the Pro and Pro Max models have had a much higher sales volume to whom the predictions pointed. And there is no lack of reasons to opt for the Pro, of course, but the difference in price, especially in times as complicated as today, led to expect somewhat more conservative consumption patterns.

Thus, for months we have been hearing rumors about the cessation of production of the iPhone 12 Mini and finally, as we can read in MacRumors, Apple has already pressed the red button to terminate the manufacture of new units of the smartphone. Now, if you want to get one for now, you should not worry, since the company should have plenty of stock both to cover the rest of the existing stock until the end of the year, as well as for the substitutions that may be necessary.

Now, the big question that many are asking is, Will there be an iPhone 13 Mini? That the sales of the iPhone 12 Mini have been below expectations does not play in their favor, but it seems unlikely that Apple will decide to give up so soon, so the general opinion is that the Mini variant will repeat in the next generation, that is to say , which Apple will present between September and October of this year. However, if we look further ahead, it seems more likely that those in Cupertino will eventually discard this model.

Perhaps the difference in price, 100 euros, between the iPhone 12 Mini and the standard model, has not been enough to be attractive to potential buyers, the word “Mini” itself may have some negative nuance, which makes consumers have thought that it is a smartphone much inferior to its older brother, when in reality it is not. Be that as it may, the market has once again surprised us, and now the interesting thing will be to see how Apple reacts. Perhaps reformulating the iPhone 13 Mini? There are still months until we know, but it will certainly be interesting.