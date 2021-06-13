IPad mini 6 shows slim bezels and more news

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

It has been rumored for some time that Apple’s upcoming iPad mini 6 will see a major redesign. In addition, a prominent leaker has created a set of renders based on alleged schematics and images of the new device from the Cupertino brand.

IPad mini 6 will have slim bezels and no home button

The so-called “iPad mini 6” will be revised to further align its design with Apple’s other square-edge tablets. On Friday, FrontPageTech posted renderings of what Apple’s next mini tablet might look like.

According to leaked information obtained by Jon Prosser and the FrontPageTech team, the iPad mini will not have a home button, as the latest iPhones have been released. The footprint, however, will remain basically the same as the one on the previous iPad mini 5. Prosser says that there is only a 3mm difference between the two.

The iPad mini 5 still has a Touch ID sensor. Which has been moved to the power button, as several mobile phones have had in recent years. The device’s speakers have also been vastly improved, with one source telling Prosser that they sound “crazy and nice.” Apple has abandoned the Lightning connector in favor of a USB-C port, following the current standard in mobile devices and computers. The “iPad mini 6” will reportedly come in the following colors: silver, black and gold.

Prosser also posits that recent rumors of an “Apple Pencil 3” could refer to a smaller model of Apple Pencil intended for the iPad mini. However, that appears to be just simple speculation.

In early June, Bloomberg reported that Apple was working on a new iPad mini with slimmer screen bezels and a buttonless design for the home. That report indicated that the iPad mini could debut alongside a thinner and lighter iPad, focused on students and educational staff, as early as 2021.