iPad Air OLED is coming out next year and the iPad Pro …

A new report from The Elec points out that Apple has plans to incorporate OLED to the screens of its iPad Air and iPad Pro. The first model would be the iPad Air 5, while Apple plans to wait another year until 2023 for the iPad Pro. Which is incredible that Apple think about ditching the mini-LED it just adopted in the 2021 iPad Pro.

iPad Air OLED with 10.86-inch screen, iPad Pro with complete change in its two models

The current iPad Air has the almost 11-inch screen, it will leave the IPS panel to improve significantly with the OLED. Report details indicate that a rigid OLED will be used, which does not harm the final user experience.

What could be anticipated is that this iPad could be even more expensive just for including this new feature. We do not think how much it could increase but this could be seen when Apple made the transition from IPS to OLED in its iPhones.

While in the iPad Pro, the two models of 11 and 12.9 inches will have an OLED screen. There will be no distinction as is currently the case with the mini-LED on the iPad Pro 2021. Here we will see flexible OLEDs that allow even thinner screen bezelsWhich makes all the sense in the world given that the display components can be bent without suffering at the corners. This technique can already be appreciated for several years with the iPhone X.

The mini-LED will not last long, Apple will give preference to the OLED

Ming-Chi Kuo had already advanced at the beginning of the year that Apple was thinking of including OLED screens in its iPad. A month ago, the Korean media ETNews also published a related story about OLED on iPads. For me, it is an absolute surprise that the Cupertino people consider it for the iPad Air. This segment that is between the most Pro, like the iPad of the same name, and the simple as the 9.7-inch model.