Instragram tries to show content from accounts that are not followed in the feed

Instagram is conducting more tests to change its algorithm to show more suggested posts from unfollowed people among the photos and videos of people who are followed in each user’s feed.

Suggested posts take into account user interests to display photos and videos about those user-generated content that is not being followed.

Given the good results of the initial test, Instagram will extend the tests to more users. These suggested posts will be displayed on the Instagram home screen, when until now they only appear when accessing the Explore section.

The purpose with this change is to show in the feed user content from unfollowed users However, due to the subject matter of their photos and videos, they may be of interest to them, giving them greater visibility by prioritizing them over the content of those people who are actively followed by the user.

However, this Instagram test, which will initially be available only to a small number of users as a test, before being extended to the rest, allows a certain configuration to adapt it to the experience that users of the social network want to obtain.

On the one hand, users can select topics and interests that are to your liking to receive in your feed Suggested publications related to these subjects. On the other hand, you can suspend any of these topics of interest for a period of 30 days so that during that time Instagram does not show any suggested posts on that matter at all.

This filter can also operate precisely to stop viewing posts on a specific topic that is particularly unpleasant or boring for the user. It is an extension of another similar function that appeared last year and that offered additional content only when all the material shared by another user had already been seen, seeking to keep Instagram users using the app for a longer time.

