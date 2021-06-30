Instagram works on a function that gives access to exclusive Stories under subscription

Instagram, like other social platforms, is on track to launch new features that will provide new monetization options for content creators. In this sense, a series of images have been circulating for days about a characteristic that It will allow subscribers to access exclusive Stories beyond what the creators make available to all their followers.

This function, discovered and shared on Twitter by reverse engineering specialist Alessandro Paluzzi last week clearly shows that Exclusive Stories will be distinguished from the rest by coming in a different color, allowing access only to subscribers, while the rest of users will only be offered a message indicating that the content is available only to members.



New ways of monetization for creators but limiting access to subscribers

It is clearly a function analogous to the one recently launched by Twitter called Super Follows, which allows access to exclusive content only to subscribers.

In the case of Instagram, according to the captures, these exclusive contents will not allow screenshots, although the creators will be able to share them as Featured content.

On the part of Instagram, no official announcement has been made in this regard, although a representative points out to TechCrunch that the Exclusive Stories are being tested internally, where at the moment it is not available in the testing phase for users.

Paluzzi also recently discovered another feature on Instagram called Collectibles, which allows users to have digital collections of NFT in their profiles.

These findings coincide with the information collected a long time ago in The Information about the new ways of monetization in which Instagram is working to enable creators to have new ways of income from their work.

With these efforts, Instagram thus follows a trend in social networks whereby users have to pay an amount of money to access exclusive content from your favorite creators, similar to successful platforms such as the well-known OnlyFans.

For now, we will have to wait for Instagram to decide at some point to talk about all these and other functions that it is currently developing to encourage the monetization of content creators through functions that allow exclusive access to subscribers, instead of making them available to the public for all users of the platform. It will be interesting to know in depth the mechanism of operation of the new functions.