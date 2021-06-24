Instagram will have Pinterest-style visual search functions

Facebook announced a series of new tools that it is preparing to boost purchases on its different platforms.

Both Facebook and WhatsApp will release new functions. And of course, Instagram will also receive a series of updates to take advantage of the dynamics of the platform to boost purchases.

New AI functions in Instagram for visual search

The Facebook team announced a series of updates coming to Instagram for “visual discovery” and to boost shopping features.

We are investing in immersive technologies such as augmented reality and artificial intelligence that will be the foundation of the way we shop online in the future. With the new visual discovery tools on Instagram, we are helping shoppers find new products, and with AR experiences, we are helping people visualize items before purchasing.

Among the new features they are preparing they mentioned a new type of visual search, powered by AI, that will give suggestions to users based on their first choice.

That is, when the user shows interest in a product on Instagram, images of related products will be shown. A combination of discovery and inspiration features, similar to the dynamic used by, for example, Pinterest.

And it’s not the only method that reminds us of Pinterest, as Facebook also plans to give users the ability to search for products from a quick camera shot. Recall that years ago, Pinterest promoted visual search, encouraging users to use the camera to take photos of any product that interests them, to search for similar results on the platform.

And in the future, we will find the same dynamic on Instagram, as it will allow users to take pictures with the mobile camera to search for similar or related products. These new features are still in their development stage, so we’ll have to wait to see how they work on Instagram.