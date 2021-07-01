Instagram will have paid Stories for subscribers. How will they work?

We recently told you everything you need to know about Twitter’s Super Follows, the new tool of the popular social network to access exclusive content for a monthly price. And it seems that Instagram wants to follow in the footsteps of its rival.

It is an obvious fact that the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg tries to get the most out of its flagship applications. And the popular photography social network is one of the heavyweights in the sector, so they do not stop releasing updates to improve the service and monetize the platform to the maximum. The latest example? The arrival of advertising on Instagram Reels.

And now we have found ourselves with the surprise that Instagram will follow in the footsteps of Twitter by launching a tool very similar to Super Follows. Under the name of Exclusive Story, or Exclusive stories, this is a function that allows you to create exclusive content that only your subscribers can see.

enlarge photo Design of Exclusive Instagram Stories Alessandro paluzzi

What about exclusive Instagram Stories

This information has been discovered by software developer Alessandro Paluzzi, which has not hesitated to show different captures through your Twitter account, where we can see what the interface of this new section would be like.

From what we have been able to see through the published screenshots, Instagram Exclusive Stories will have a purple tag to identify them. In addition, if you are not a fan of the person who shares it and you click on the story, a message will appear indicating that this content is exclusive for fans. You will not be able to take screenshots either of these particular stories, even if you are a subscriber.

How much will it cost to subscribe to an exclusive Instagram story? At the moment it is a complete mystery, so we will have to wait for the official presentation of the service to know its rates.

It should be noted that, although it is true that these images seem real, it does not mean that Instagram will launch this function soon. They are probably testing this new feature, which could come with a future update.

Although it is also true that it makes all the sense in the world that Instagram adds an option so that the followers of an account can access exclusive content upon payment. More, with the constant attempts of Facebook to monetize its ecosystem of applications to the maximum.

For now, we just have to wait for Instagram to announce the arrival of exclusive stories or Exclusive Stories to see what the social network surprises us with.

