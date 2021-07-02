Instagram will add more functions to boost video content

Adam Mosseri shared a sneak peek of some of the features that will be working on Instagram. Yes, video features that will make it more like TikTok.

Mosseri has highlighted that Instagram is no longer an app to share photos, but that users turn to the platform to consume entertaining content. And yes, the videos will steal the limelight on Instagram.

More video features are coming for Instagram

In the video he shared on Twitter, the instagram boss, mentioned that Instagram will focus on four main areas: creators, messaging, shopping and videos. So the news that we see in the future will focus on improving or enhancing these Instagram priorities.

Although he did not give too many details, he has stressed that new video functions will be tested. More video content in full screen, and focused on mobile. These new video features will not be available in the immediate future, so we will see when Instagram announces more details on this new strategy.

Let’s remember that Instagram has several functions in tests, for example, the possibility that more users can include links in the Stories, taking into account that it is now limited to those accounts that have more than 10,000 followers.

And on the other hand, Instagram is also considering a subscription model to offer content creators a new way to monetize their content. Another feature that will be in testing shortly has to do with recommendations. As mentioned, there will be a new type of recommendations for users, which will help them discover and explore topics that they do not follow. All these options are in testing or scheduled for the future, so Instagram wants to cover different areas to reinforce its proposal for users.

For now, we will have to wait to see what news Instagram will finally implement on the platform.