Instagram tests the upload of content from the computer

The desktop version of Instagram has always been lacking in functions with respect to those available in mobile applications, and although in recent years it has been trying to match them, there have always been aspects for which the desktop version has always been lacking behind.

In this sense, some users have begun to find the possibility of uploading photos and videos from the desktop version of Instagram. Now, for now there is no official announcement about it, so it may be a test in which a few users have been involved, as Matt Navarra, an expert in social networks, who has shared the good news on his Twitter account.



Something expected by many and for now available to a few

According to the shared captures, in addition to being able to upload photos and videos from the PC, in the case of photos, users will be able to choose between one of the eligible formats, including the original format, in addition to being able to choose one of the available filters, as well as well as giving you access to a number of basic editing options.

Instagram has taken a long time to bring features to the desktop, and more when many people prefer to work more comfortably in front of a computer than through a mobile phone, and more in times of pandemic.

With this in mind, it is possible that at a time when we least expect it, this possibility may become available to all users of the platform, for which it is feasible that the corresponding official announcement arrives at that time.

Many other platforms have allowed uploading content directly from the desktop for a long time, so it is not understood as a platform as popular as Instagram, it has taken so long to take this simple step.

It will be a matter of waiting some time so that both individuals and professionals can use their computers to upload and comfortably manage their content without having to depend on their mobile devices.

Image Credit: Matt Navarra’s Twitter