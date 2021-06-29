Instagram proves that more people can include links in their Stories

Instagram, like other social platforms, is always looking for ways to improve its service through the constant tests that it has been carrying out with small groups of users. On this occasion, Instagram wants more people to be able to include links in their stories.

Currently, users who have more than 10,000 followers are the ones who can include what is called scroll up links, which allows visitors to access their content through the corresponding scroll.



It will be based on the daily use of the stickers

But Instagram wants to take advantage of the popularity of stickers by testing the new type of link stickers, which in practice allows visitors to do the same, except that instead of scrolling the story up, visitors will be able to access the content simply by a simple click.

What’s more, visitors will also be able to reply to stories that include a sticker, something that is not possible in stories that have a scroll-up link.

Vishal Shah, product manager at Instagram, tells The Verge publication that this test is being carried out with a small group of users and seeks to learn about how people take advantage of this feature, observing the types of links they include, and paying special pay attention to the possibility of misinformation and spam.

Also, the use of stickers is quite common on Instagram, so this test:

brings links to the same general system type, which from the simplicity of the system perspective, also makes a lot of sense

For now, these types of links it will be limited to stories, with no plans to take them to any other part of the app.

It is also being considered if this feature can be in the hands of everyone or only those who already have link privileges due to having a good number of followers, although ultimately it is more concerned with relevant users who have not yet reached a sufficient level. to be able to make use of the scroll-up links.

In any case, it is a test in which it does not seek to generate a significant change overnight in the way users use the platform.