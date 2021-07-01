Instagram proves that anyone can link in Stories

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram is conducting a test to allow any user to share a link in the Stories. This is something that, so far, is reserved solely for users who have more than 10,000 followers.

Instagram currently limits the use of links in Stories to users who do not have more than 10,000 followers

If you do not have such a number of followers, the possibility of including a link in the stories and performing Swipe Up is not enabled, the action of being able to slide the screen up and access a destination web page. However, the social network has started a small test to know the effects of ceasing to limit the possibility of linking in the Stories.

At the moment the test will only be available for a few accounts on the social network, and depending on the results, the number of participants in the tests could be expanded or the possibility could even be officially launched, something not confirmed by the company.

In any case, it must be taken into account that the test enables users to share a link, but not by doing “Swipe Up” but rather that what it is offering them is a sticker that allows them to include that link. Anyway, the sticker works the same way, only to access the URL no need to slide the screen upInstead, what you have to do is click on the sticker.

Another difference is that people who view this story with a link sticker will be able to leave a response to it. Currently, when a Story has Swipe Up, no responses can be left.

As confirmed by Instagram, this test will serve to find out how users use the links in the Stories and, eventually, could lead to the “Swipe Up” being replaced by these stickers with link. What is not known is whether its use would be open to everyone or would continue to be limited to those “privileged” users because they have more than 10,000 followers. The answer may also depend on the results of this test.

