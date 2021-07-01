Instagram prepares some Stories only for paid subscribers

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In early June, Instagram announced that it was working on a series of tools to allow its most active users to earn money. Continuing in this line of monetization, it has been known that the company is developing a function very similar to the Super Follows recently announced by Twitter. It would try to give users the possibility to create exclusive Stories to which only followers who paid for a subscription would have access.

The developer Alessandro Paluzzi shared on his Twitter account some screenshots that showed that Instagram is developing a Stories format that will only be visible to paid subscribers. As Paluzzi has discovered, it is not possible to take screenshots when viewing such Stories.

#Instagram is working on stories for fan clubs, exclusive stories visible only to fan club members 👀 ℹ️ It is not possible to take screenshots of exclusive stories. pic.twitter.com/GAYvRFVBss – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) June 21, 2021

It has also been known that the icon of these exclusive Stories will be purple. In addition, the creators of these Stories will be able to save them and put them in a prominent place on their profile so that their followers can see them at any time.

Instagram has confirmed that those screenshots are part of an internal prototype that is still in development. The company has not wanted to give more details about its plans, beyond ensuring that they have not yet publicly tested the tool.

This Instagram move comes as no surprise, and in fact the company had already hinted at it. Adam Mosseri, CEO of the company, dropped it in a interview granted to The Information last May. This anticipated that they were “exploring” a subscription model. Its operation would be very similar to that of Patreon, for which the fans of a content creator pay an amount of money per month in exchange for having access to exclusive publications.

