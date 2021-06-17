Instagram now lets you team up with your friends to raise funds

Instagram is launching a new feature dedicated to fundraising for NGOs.

While you already have some options that allow you to raise funds for charitable causes, now you add a new dynamic.

Instagram now allows group fundraising

Considering that fundraising events are usually organized by a group of people, Instagram wants to bring this dynamic to the platform. That is, groups can be created to organize a fundraising event.

In this way, each of the members will be able to contribute their community to extend the scope of this initiative. The dynamic is very simple, it is only necessary for a person to follow the same steps that we already know to create a fundraising event in a personal capacity … select a photo, determine a fundraising category, description of the cause, etc.

Once the event is created, we can invite our friends or family to be part of the group that organizes the fundraising, from the option “Invite group members”, as you can see in the image above. So those who want to fundraise with their friends or join with other users to raise money for a cause will no longer have to opt for another platform. From the same Instagram app they can organize all the details and define the group.

In this way, the followers of each of the accounts will have the opportunity to support the cause of the person they follow on Instagram, without having to complicate with external apps. And on the other hand, this new Instagram function could encourage the creation of more collaborative projects that aim to help different causes or organizations.

A detail to highlight is that Instagram will not charge a commission for this dynamic, so all the money raised will be allocated entirely to the NGO.