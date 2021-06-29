Instagram loses its fear of computers and will let you publish from them, how?

If we have to find fault with Instagram, it is that practically since its inception, a little over a decade ago, it has been allergic to computers. It has cost God and it helps to have a minimum functionality and to this day, it did not seem that he was too interested in exploiting that communication channel. Although in the end, it seems that Facebook has taken away their fear since, if for something we remember the success of Mark Zuckerberg’s social network, it is because practically all its explosion took place through our desktop browsers. So Instagram is working on new functions that include the most important: let us from Chrome, Edge or whatever browser upload photos and content to our profile, without having to go to the smartphone. That does not mean that practically the total time that we consult that social network continues to be from the mobile device, although it never hurts to have, at least, the opportunity to do so on time from the computer. At the moment only in tests It has been the application researcher Matt Navarra who has published on Twitter some screenshots of what this new function will be like, which, although with a somewhat more scattered interface due to the larger size of computer screens, wants to be just effective than the phone, with the possibility of applying filters, adapting image sizes, etc. Without a doubt, much more than we would have imagined at first. From Facebook they have confirmed these new functions of Instagram and in Bloomberg, a spokesman for the company, has confessed that “we know that many people access Instagram from their computer […] To enhance that experience, we are now testing the ability to create a feed post on Instagram with your desktop browser. “And it is true that more and more, it was one of those features that the entire community looked forward to like water in May. Thanks to These changes, many workers who have their main task in the asocial networks, may forget having to type in a hurry on their mobile screen, or resort to third-party tools that have been, until now, their only help in a journey of the A desert that lasted too long. Remember that Instagram was acquired by Facebook in April 2012, so the Americans have taken too long to update their entire desktop platform through the browser.>