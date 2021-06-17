Instagram launches solidarity groups to raise funds

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram, the social network for photos and videos owned by Facebook, has presented a new tool that will allow to promote solidarity campaigns and charitable initiatives. In this sense, the company has announced that users can now create and join groups that raise money for a specific cause.



The dynamics of these solidarity groups is very similar to that which takes place when conducting charitable contributions on Instagram live shows, in which a sticker is included to ask users to make their donations.

In this case, to create one of these groups, all you have to do is create a fund request campaign on Instagram – in the countries where this function is enabled – and then click on the «Share» icon. Clicking on the option “Invite group members” will open the user’s contact list and you will be able to send them the request for funds, creating a group with all these selected people.

Being a solidarity initiative, Instagram ensures that you will not keep any percentage of the money raised. In other words, the funds collected in this way will go entirely to the NGO or the cause in question.

This initiative joins other Instagram tools aimed at charitable donations. Already in 2019, the social network incorporated a label for donations in the United States that has subsequently been launched in other countries and is now available worldwide.

It is a kind of sticker that the user can put in their Stories and the followers of this, just by clicking on the label, they can make a donation for the chosen organization. That same label has been taken, as we have commented previously, also to the direct ones.

Make money on Instagram

Along with solidarity initiatives, Instagram is also developing other tools that will allow users to monetize their activity on the platform. For example, it is preparing a system of incentives and financial rewards for those profiles that achieve a series of impact objectives.

Likewise, the company is also working on a program so that influencers can directly charge a commission from sales that occur in the purchase posts of the brands they promote.

In addition, the social network will authorize some creators to promote products without having to link their online store to their profiles on Instagram. All these developments will see the light in the coming months.

