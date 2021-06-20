Instagram launches advertising on Reels

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

After months of testing in some countries, Instagram now incorporates a new advertising format: ads on Reels.

Advertising in Reels will work in a very similar way to that of Stories

These contents, which were launched in the summer of last year in response to the popularity of TikTok, could be enjoyed so far without advertising interruptions, but the company has considered that the time has come to also monetize the tab where they are displayed, with the intention of that the advertising performance is as effective as that of the advertising in the Stories.

How will the ads look on Reels? Advertising in this content will be displayed in full screen and in vertical format, similar to the ads in the Stories. In fact, it will appear between individual Reels, just like in Stories.

Ads between Reels can be up to 30 seconds long, and users can view, comment, like, save, share and pass them as they wish, in the same way as in stories.

Reels ad formats will display on most sites where you can see the content of reels, such as the Reels tab, Reels in Stories, Reels in Explore and Reels in your feed.

When a user taps a Reel from Stories, Feed, the Reels tab, or Browse, a player will launch that exclusively displays vertically scrolling Reels. The Reels ads will be inserted between the Reels.

Users will also have the possibility to control the ads that are displayed, since there is a function to control advertising by clicking on the menu in the upper right corner of each content, which is identified by three ellipses. There you can select to hide or report content.

