Instagram is testing links in stories for all users …

Good news for Instagram users on iOS comes today. According to reports from The Verge, any user of the social network could share links in their stories through stickers. The feature is currently limited to users with verified accounts or who have more than 10,000 followers.

Instagram wants to improve the experience of its stories through links

I have personally experienced the frustration of not being able to share a link in a story, primarily to fulfill the “call to action.” Since Instagram does not allow to place links or in the description of the posts in the feed, this function will allow to open a gap that is limited for influencers or public people.

It will not work the same as the “Swipe Up”, Instagram is testing the enablement of links through link labels via stickers. Instead of swiping, you can click on a link. Maybe it’s something beneficial as some people don’t like even swiping to access a link. This for the benefit of brands, companies and websites like ours that can share links in stories.

The test is small, so only a handful of users will be able to test it in advance. The social network points out that it will be in constant monitoring to see the type of links that accounts usually post. What they seek, in addition to improving the experience with stories, is to prevent misinformation and spam.

Stickers fit people better now than before

Vishal Shah, Product Manager at Instagram, told The Verge that this test is to learn how their users take advantage of links. The stickers fit more into the current way people use their platform. The links will conform to the same type of general system, from a system simplicity perspective, which makes a lot of sense. Let’s remember that Instagram is currently looking for ways to improve its stories compared to other platforms, mainly Snapchat, which is in the fight with Pixar-style animated filters.