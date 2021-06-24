Instagram begins other tests with Suggested Posts

Instagram wants to go one step further and, seeing the good reception that its Suggested Posts function has had, it has now chosen to carry out a test in which it will not only mix the Suggested Posts in the feed main, but in addition, it will even place them ahead of the publications that users have in follow-up.

Of course, as it is a test, as we already know, a small group of users will participate in it. Likewise, Instagram dares to also try that users can choose a series of topics to follow to find the corresponding publications in the feed main, and even in addition it will offer them the possibility to avoid the Suggested Publications for a period of 30 days.



Encouraging Suggested Posts

If these tests are carried out as stable functions, it will change the way in which users use Instagram in their day to day. We must not forget that these new features will allow, which is what is really intended, that users can spend more time using the application.

In addition, as reported in The Verge, these functions that are currently being tested will give the feeling that users will have more control over what they see in their respective user accounts, where at the end of the day, they will feel that they have more control of the contents.

Do not forget that the algorithms are usually powerful enough to find out what users want to see to offer the corresponding content on the screen so, as we said before, they spend more time using the application.

In this regard, we must not forget the incessant efforts that the parent company, Facebook Inc, makes in terms of Artificial Intelligence, and in addition, these changes follow the trends in other social platforms so that users can have an experience as personalized as possible.

It will already be a matter of whether these tests, if they become successful, materialize as stable functions, although there will always be users who can remain against it, so the function to avoid Suggested Publications for 30 days is an option that would come to pass. more specific to these users.

It will be a matter of getting used to and adapting as it has always been done to any other change in any other social platform, including dating applications, and more.