Inside Suzanne Jackson´s Malahide mansion as she makes surprise return weeks after Portugal move

Suzanne Jackson is back in Ireland after making her shock move to Portugal just last month.

In May, the Dripping Gold mastermind revealed to her Instagram followers that herself and husband Dylan O´Connor were leaving their Malahide mansion for a place in the sun.

However, just a few weeks later, Ms Jackson is back in Dublin.

She revealed the reason for her return to Ireland to her 297k Instagram followers.

One of her dogs, Coco, has not been well which delayed the couple from bringing their dogs over to join them in Portugal.







The Instagram star´s Malahide residence is the epitome of luxury.

The €1.8m five bedroom home features a large open plan kitchen, a bar and a cinema.

The couple moved into the house in October 2018 and Ms Jackson shared the process of perfecting the home with her Instagram followers.

The master bedroom is decorated with stunning grey tones and has a hotel feel.

The most eye-catching feature of the room is the incredible chandelier that drapes from the ceiling.

Ms Jackson called it ¨our dream bedroom¨ on Instagram.







Her walk in wardrobe is every girl´s dream.

The room has all white furniture and bright lights, showing off her incredible handbag collection perfectly.

Sharing a video of her wardrobe space on her Instagram page, Ms Jackson said ¨dreams do come true.¨

A large open plan kitchen decorated with contrasting white and dark colours and a chic luxurious bar are among the other incredible parts of this Dublin mansion.