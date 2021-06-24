Innocent relatives of man charged over murder of Keane Mulready-Woods living in fear after threats

Innocent relatives of a man charged over the murder of tragic teen Keane Mulready-Woods live in fear on a daily basis, it has emerged.

The innocent people – including teenagers – are afraid to leave their home out of fear they will be targeted because of the constant threats they have been receiving over the past year and a half.

Keane, 17, was the victim of the country’s most gruesome gangland murder when he was abducted, murdered and dismembered in Drogheda in January 2020.

His limbs were deliberately dumped in a sports bag in Dublin’s Coolock area the night after he went missing, very close to where notorious Dublin criminal Mr Big’s associate Kenneth Finn was shot dead in February 2019.

Two days later, the tragic teen’s severed head, hands and feet were found in a burning car in Drumcondra. His torso has not been recovered despite extensive searches taking place.

Since Keane’s murder, the innocent family of one of the men who is now charged in connection with the killing, have been constantly targeted with threats and being harassed- even up to this week.

Some of the innocent relatives are ‘too afraid’ to leave their homes – despite having had nothing to do with the teen’s killing.

Only last week, two of the young relatives of the man charged, have been getting threats over social media and on mobile phones – and have been chased through the streets of the Co Louth town.









“The innocent family members have been through hell and are constantly getting threatened, even up to now,” a source told the Irish Mirror.

“They are all afraid to even leave their home. There is no logic to it. They are innocent relatives of one of the men charged and have nothing to do with the killing of Keane,” the source continued.

“Some of the younger innocent relatives are living in extreme fear of being targeted because of the threats,” the source said.

Last year we revealed how one of the innocent relatives – who was due before a district court on alleged theft matters – had not left the family home in the five weeks following Keane’s horror murder due to threats.

When this innocent relative did not turn up their solicitor informed the judge in the hope a bench warrant would not be issued for their arrest:

“There are unusual and quite stressful factors in their home life. My client and siblings have not left their house in the past five weeks at all.”

However, the presiding judge said: “I have to treat everyone the same” and issued a bench warrant for their arrest on the theft charges.