Indoor dining Ireland update: Chances of reopening and comparing pub and restaurant situation to rest of Europe

NPHET is set to meet today to discuss the planned reopening of indoor dining across the country on July 5.

The vaccination program was meant to be the golden ticket to reopening indoor dining, but the Delta variant seems to have thrown a spanner in the works.

Even though we have a higher fully vaccinated rate than the vast majority of EU countries, at over 41%, Ireland is well behind in reopening compared to our European neighbours.

But what’s the situation across the EU? Are we really an outlier in reopening and possibly delaying the return of indoor hospitality?

France

Currently, outdoor dining has resumed in restaurants, cafes and open-air terraces.

Like Ireland, museums and theatres have reopened to a limited number of spectators.

According to our world in data, France has fully vaccinated 27.7% of their population.

Denmark

It’s clear to see that Denmark is much further along reopening than Ireland when you look at the full stadium in Copenhagen for Euro 2020.

A coronavirus passport is in use across the country which allows people into stadiums, bars, restaurants and more.

The passport shows whether you’ve tested negative in the last 72 hours, been vaccinated or proof of infection in the previous 2-12 weeks.

Over 31% of the population are fully vaccinated.

Spain

Indoor dining has resumed in bars and restaurants and they can operate between 6am to 1am.

Spain has gone one step further and reopened its nightclubs on a maximum capacity of 50% indoors and 75% outdoors. They can also stay open until 3am.

Spain has fully vaccinated 33.4% of the population.

Italy

Italy suffered tremendously at the start of the pandemic so they aren’t as open as their Spanish counterparts.

Even still, both outdoor and indoor dining has resumed in bars/restaurants with no number restrictions on outdoor dining and a maximum of six people who don’t live together per table in indoor settings.

Outdoor and indoor sporting events can take place and casinos and betting shops have all reopened with 29.1% of the Italian population fully vaccinated.

The Netherlands

On June 26, the Netherlands lifted the remaining restrictions including curfews related to drinking and “all establishments, including cinemas, venues for concerts and sporting events, and public hospitality venues” reopened.

Masks are not mandatory anymore unless travelling on public transport, including at airports and bus/train stations and 31.6% of the Dutch population is fully vaccinated.

Germany

Indoor dining, theatres, concert halls and cinemas have reopened in Germany and are available for anyone who has proof of a negative PCR test with 34.8% of the population fully vaccinated.

Vaccination rates are correct as of June 28.