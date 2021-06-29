Indoor dining decision LIVE: Taoiseach Micheal Martin confirms pubs and restaurants fate

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is set to announce the fate of Ireland’s pubs and restaurants in his latest lockdown update at 1pm today.

The cabinet are meeting this morning to decide on whether to reopen indoor dining on July 5th.

It was past 1am on Tuesday morning when Government leaders finally left the Dáil, having met to discuss NPHET’s latest advice.

The public health experts have major concerns over the potential spread of the coronavirus delta variant.

The plan announced last month stated that the July dates were “subject to the public health situation at the time” – and now things may be put back.

One of the big changes was the return of indoor service in restaurants and pubs

But that is set to change with service for fully-vaccinated one of the ideas put forward by NPHET.

Eamon Ryan confirmed the Government is set to cancel next week’s pub and restaurant reopening.

The Minister for Transport and third co-leader in Government spoke to reporters on the way into the crunch Cabinet meeting this morning.

Mr Ryan said: “It is likely to be delayed, we still have to make a decision in Cabinet, but yes, I would expect that (a delay).

“The modelling from NPHET last night was worrying.

“We are concerned about the Delta variant and even with a high level of vaccinations how it would affect hospitalisations, and that is the key metric.”

Mr Ryan indicated that it would take a number of weeks to put in place the arrangements to allow for fully-vaccinated people back indoors first.

It is expected that this would involve the production of some kind of vaccination cert, or perhaps other documentation that might prove you have had Covid and recovered.

Mr Ryan added: “I think we’ll need a little bit of time to talk to the stakeholders, talk internally about how to manage our response, but we’re still progressing.

“There’s also good news in that we are progressing with AstraZeneca being offered to the younger age groups.”

