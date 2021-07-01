Indoor dining date update: Furious restaurant owners to hit back with Leinster House plan

A Donegal restaurant owner has organised a demonstration In Dublin in protest of the Government’s decision to push back the reopening of indoor dining.

Linda Boyle, who is co-owner of Fusion Bistro in Killybegs, Donegal, organised the Hospitality Matters protest which will take place outside Leinster House at 2pm on Monday, July 5th.

The planning began on Tuesday when it was confirmed that pubs and restaurants who were supposed to be opening their doors inside once again on July 5 had been given the axe with much uncertainty surrounding the future of the hospitality sector.

Speaking to Dublin Live, Boyle said the group is a mixture of restaurant owners, pub owners and staff.

¨We have people attending from Donegal, Sligo, Mayo and Galway.

¨We welcome anyone who is affected by the indoor closures to attend.¨

Boyle said that the group will be demonstrating peacefully and safely while taking all of the Covid-19 guidelines into account, just as they would as businesses.

¨We just want the people to see that behind all these businesses are people, ordinary people who just want to earn a living and support their families,¨ Boyle concluded.