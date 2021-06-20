In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …

1624195818 en busca de la app perdida portada.jpeg
1624195818 en busca de la app perdida portada.jpeg

A new week begins and we have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called «In search of the lost app». IOSMac weekly space in its fourteenth edition. What is this about? Directly on the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting ones for free.

In search of the lost app, finding out about free apps and games in the App Store

Stellar photo of the day

We start with a very interesting app for astronomy and space lovers. Stellar provides daily spatial photographs that are invisible to the naked eye and includes a story behind each one.