In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …

Take turns with your opponent to complete the grid of hexagons. You can occupy any hexagon you want; your movements don’t have to be adjacent. The game includes a total of eight levels. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS or Mac (only devices with M1 chip). App valued at € 0.99.

Achi

It is a turn-based game for two players. On each turn, a selected player has to place a new token or slide an existing one into an empty space. The first player to line up three tiles on a line wins.

Put your skills to the test against the computer and compete with your friends in Game Center, suitable for fans of “Tic-tac-toe”. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and Mac (only devices with M1 chip). App valued at € 0.99.

TreeHole Adventure

Go on a mysterious journey and solve challenging puzzles in this adventure game. Use the suggestion feature if you get stuck and need guidance. Don’t forget to fill your backpack with supplies that can come in handy later.

Find out what happened to the citizens as you find your way home in TreeHole Adventure. App valued at € 0.99 and is compatible with iOS and iPadOS.

Free retro apps and games, Tower of Fortune

Play as a retired hero who is forced to draw his sword once again when her daughter is taken over by an unknown power. Spin the wheel to fight opponents, win gold, and get special items.

The game includes 39 different enemies, 37 types of equipment, 39 combat missions, 12 tavern missions, and three different endings. A game with a value of € 0.99, today free for a limited time available for iOS and Mac (only devices with M1 chip).

To finish the compilation of free apps and games, a classic puzzle

We finish this compilation with Sliding Puzzle. Slide the tiles to arrange them in ascending order, starting with number one. Unlock bigger and more challenging boards as you progress.

See how you compare to your friends on Game Center. It is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and Mac (only devices with M1 chip). App valued at € 0.99.



