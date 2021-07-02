In Qualcomm they prepare the chip that will compete with the Apple M1 and that will leave behind Intel and AMD in laptops

This Cristiano is not called Ronaldo, but of course he also seems to have another type of punch. Is about Cristiano Amon, newly appointed CEO of Qualcomm and that it seems to be clear that the future of his company is to manufacture chips for laptops that They will compete face to face with Apple’s M1s.

In the first interview after his appointment, this manager explained how next year they will have the chips that manufacturers will want to integrate into their laptops. Chips that according to his words will outperform Intel and AMD proposals in efficiency.

An ace up your sleeve called Nuvia

That’s saying a lot, but Qualcomm has an ace up their sleeve. That ace is called neither more nor less than Nuvia, a company founded in 2019 by former Apple engineers and acquired by Qualcomm a few months ago.

Theoretically their chips were more server-oriented, but Ronaldo Amon has made it clear that such technology will be available in ARM chips for laptops throughout 2022, although did not specify specific dates.

Qualcomm wants to boost its 5G chip expertise in both smartphones and laptops, but now it wants to boost that future role as a laptop chip maker much more. They will not enter the data center market, but they will license their chip designs like ARM does to offer them to companies that want to design and implement those solutions in their cloud infrastructures.

It is an interesting strategy but probably necessary if we take into account that Apple is already working on developing its own 5G chips: At the moment they collaborate with Qualcomm, but that strategic relationship will end in the short term.

The company led by Amon wants to be prepared to face the Apple M1, but also the Intel and AMD of the world in a field that until now did not seem favorable: the one with the ARM laptops. We will see what they have to say in this area, but of course things get interesting in a market that is rejuvenating.