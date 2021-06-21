WhatsApp It will be the most downloaded application in the world, but it does not shine for its security service. It is best to know the system so that you have a better idea of ​​the privacy levels that you can activate when sharing with your contacts. Let’s see what they are so that you are up to date after so many system updates.

Before continuing with the recommendations, we advise you to download the most current version of WhatsApp in the store of your operating system, either Android or Apple iOS, so as not to miss the best details that the system offers to our conversations.

WHATSAPP | Privacy tips

Temporary messages are a first tool that you should take into account when seeking privacy in WhatsApp. What the system does is schedule the disappearance of the text seven days after publication. However, the sender can take a screenshot of the text, so this is not a foolproof technique.

You can activate the function by going to the upper part of the chat, where the name of the contact appears, and look for the tab ‘Temporary messages‘. Just click it and all messages will be scheduled automatically.

Another fact to take into account is the appearance “online”. One way to read messages without appearing connected is by activating airplane mode on your smartphone. It is not the best solution, but it serves to hide if you are looking for some peace.

What you can do is eliminate the “seen”, that is, the double blue check. It can be done easily by entering Settings or Setting, and in ‘Privacy‘ disable option Read receipts‘. Please note that the function does not work for audio messages.

We must also take into account the possibility of being added to WhatsApp groups without our consent. The solution is quite simple and you will need to activate this function in Settings or Setting, Account, Privacy and finally, Groups. There are three options, of which you should choose the one that most convinces you according to your preferences. You can have only your contacts add you to group chats or exclude specific contacts so they don’t have that feature turned on.

Finally, there is nothing better than giving up silencing the WhatsApp group. What you should do is enter the group chat and click on the option Group info and then in Personalized notifications.