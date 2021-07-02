Images created by Artificial Intelligence, examples and options

Artificial intelligence systems are capable of performing an enormous number of tasks, and among them is the creation of images.

The way to do it is explained in detail in the article An artificial intelligence that generates images from text descriptions, and now what we are going to do is show a series of websites and applications in general capable of creating images never seen before. , “Photos” taken by algorithms that have been learning about the relationship between text and image.

– The Twitter account images_ai shows examples of what we discussed in the article linked earlier. Followers make requests on Twitter, such as “the Simpsons fighting the civil war,” and the owner of the account is in charge of selecting the most attractive and showing the result generated by his algorithm. It is worth going through the account and seeing what a computer is capable of doing from text.

– artbreeder. We talked about this project in 2019, a website that created random images from a search word. Currently we can browse through tens of thousands of photos and see what users have created and disclosed on their social networks.

– Faces generated by Artificial Intelligence. In this article we discuss some solution options that are capable of creating faces that do not exist. From the famous thispersondoesnotexist.com, to the cat version thiscatdoesnotexist.com, these solutions are very popular for creating avatars and profiles on the Internet.

– Robots that paint pictures. Within this sector we cannot forget the art created by Artificial Intelligence systems. We explained the case of this robot in detail a few months ago, and on its website you can see really spectacular results.

– Creation of realistic photos by looking at examples. And we finish the list with an Artificial Intelligence that is capable of taking realism to another dimension. Once the face is created or captured, you can edit it perfectly to increase the age, for example, being very useful in the world of video games.

What can we expect from this technology in the future

Now that the technology of images created by Artificial Intelligence is already mature enough, the time has come to imagine which sectors will benefit from the subject.

Cinema and the world of videogames will be big winners. We will be able to design scenarios in less time using only descriptions, so the hours of editing and processing will be dedicated to much more personalized and complex topics. It will be possible to revive great actors, or make them younger, as we saw with Terminator or Gemini, by Will Smith. We can have video games with much more realistic characters that express emotions and confuse the user, who will not know if it is an animation or a recording.

But in addition to seeing advantages in leisure, there will also be advantages in the creation of robot portraits, or in virtual reality, applied to therapy, for example.

There are many pros, although the cons include everything related to fraud, deception and fake news, of course.