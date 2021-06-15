Images are leaked of what the new Windows 11 will be like

Almost a week after the presentation date of the new Windows 11, we now know what the user interface of the new Microsoft operating system will be like, where what is most surprising is that much of the work that was being carried out has been used carried out on Windows 10X, the version of Windows that began as an operating system for dual-screen mobile devices, and before its cancellation was also thought to be a rival operating system to Chrome OS on laptops.

The leaked captures first appeared on the Chinese portal Baidu, and They show a completely improved user interface, with application icons that are now centered on the taskbar, and where even the new start menu accompanies them, since it is no longer fixed in the left corner.



According to one of the captures, the new Start menu lacks tiles, and users may even be able to pin apps for quick access, offering a fairly simple interface, from which you can also shut down or restart the system quickly.

The representative icon of the Start menu has also changed its appearance, now offering a completely symmetrical appearance and more in line with what has been offered in the tracks and demonstrations that the company has been leaving along the way.

Another of the captures reflects that they correspond to the Pro version of Windows 11, so clearly we are facing what will finally be called Windows 11, since from The Verge they have been able to corroborate that it corresponds to an original product.

In addition, the images of the operating system installation show that the installation system has been completely redesigned to offer a consistent, simple and modern appearance, facilitating the installation process.

Its appearance, in general, is quite modern, simple and elegant, being consistent throughout the system, something that all those who have been accusing the company of visual inconsistencies in the Windows 10 user interface can be happy about, keeping old icons with new ones, among other aspects.

As we said, there is little left for the great moment to arrive that aspires to mark a before and after in the ecosystem of desktop operating systems, and that as we learned this week, the new system will make the current Windows 10 obsolete in all its totality, not just in the released versions.