iLovePDF: edit and scan to PDF from your iPhone with this …

Working with documents and files in PDF has become more than a habit a method in any field, be it personal or work. If you depend a lot on a computer or laptop when working with PDF, shed a bit of it by working with iLovePDF on your iPhone. It is a complete app for managing documents and images in PDF format. Do you want to know more?

iLovePDF on your iPhone or iPad, don’t depend on more than one computer

In these new times of work at home, it may be somewhat awkward to do everything from a computer or laptop. Feeling that you only dedicate all your time to being in one place or several at home and Knowing that you only depend on your work team is frustrating.

On the contrary, if you use your iPhone or iPad as a work device, you should know that there are apps that will help you improve the process in just a few taps. That is the job of iLovePDF. You will be able to read, convert, annotate and sign documents in a few seconds. Daily work functions ranging from editing to scanning documents become easier with iLovePDF on your iPhone or iPad.

Scan any physical document

If you don’t trust the scanner in the Notes app on your iPhone or iPad, you can try the iLovePDF scanner. You can take a screenshot and save it in PDF instantly. If there are several documents, you can create multipage files to avoid having a lot of files from the same document. If the text of a physical document is the most valuable thing to you, iLovePDF allows you to convert any scanned text or image to PDF. The latter is important when the quality of the text of a physical document is low and you need to give it an improved touch.

The best PDF converter for your iPhone or iPad

If you’ve already taken the best photo capture of a document or are sent a JPG image of a document, you can convert it to PDF in just a few taps. If you have already completed an Office file and want to convert it to PDF, you can do so with iLovePDF. On the contrary, if they send you a PDF document and you want to edit it in Office, you can convert it to docx, xlsx or pptx format.

As with low-quality text, if you want to extract images from a PDF to give them a better touch, with iLovePDF you can convert them back to high-quality PDF.