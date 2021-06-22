If you want to ‘break’ the wifi of your iPhone, do not give this name to the home wireless network

The news around codes, messages and programs is not new that when we activate them or introduce them in an application, they are capable of hanging a device. In addition, it is information that usually creates a certain feeling of insecurity, being, in many cases, exposed to external threats from hackers or funny people who want to go down in history like those who hung up the device on us. And the iPhone are not exempt from these failures that cause crashes or that certain functions stop doing their job. This is the case of this one that we bring you today and that is caused by an error that leads the iPhone to remain permanently hung in its Wi-Fi function. That is, the terminal will continue to work without problems unless you will not have the option of connecting to wireless networks. What happened? It is not a minor problem that the wireless network stops working, but it is what some users have found and that has been published on Twitter so that you are attentive from now on. If you see a Wi-Fi around you with the name “% p% s% s% s% s% n”, don’t even think about connecting or making any move to do so, since your phone will look like the one shown in the small video of the tweet that you have just below. The user says that “after joining my personal WiFi with the SSID”% p% s% s% s% s% n “, my iPhone permanently disabled its WiFi functionality. Neither restarting nor changing the SSID fixes it: ~) “So in case you find yourself in a situation like this, it goes without saying that you don’t touch it in any way. Obviously, although the first thing to do is to warn of the problem, now all eyes are pointing to Apple, which You will have to remedy this error and, very importantly, give a solution to those who have suffered that collateral damage. For now, there is a home remedy that is to reset all network settings, from Settings> General> Reset> Reset network settings. network, so that the wifi returns to normal. But it is obvious that those of Cupertino have to launch a patch or something soon. Especially because iPads are also affected by this same failure as well as some services derived from those wireless networks such as Aidrop , e he close communication standard that users have to send files or documents between Apple devices.