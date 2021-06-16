If you have an old iPhone, run to update it: Apple just published a patch

It is appreciated that the companies maintain the update periods of the terminals beyond two or three years. In the case of Apple, despite other problems, it must be recognized that the useful and updated life of its smartphones is usually very high. Suffice as an example the iPhone 6s of 2015 that can still be updated to iOS 15, with what that means staying alive until September 2022. But there are other terminals that have not suffered the same fate and that remained anchored in the last signed version of iOS 12, so they are a little more exposed to possible security problems, due to those zero-day flaws that have been present on the platform since its inception. And that is exactly what just happened, that Apple has decided to update some of its models to avoid major problems. Is your iPhone among the chosen ones? This new update that has just arrived, iOS 12.5.4, is responsible for closing three security holes detected in the platform in recent months and that all have to do with the possibility that a potential cybercriminal is capable of execute malicious code without our being able to do anything to prevent it. Hence, three great doors have been closed around WebKit and other components of the system. As stated in Apple’s post, this update fixes a “memory corruption problem in the ASN.1 decoder by removing the vulnerable code.” Also, it stops at the famous WebKit, which lately has been a veritable sneak of threats that, in addition, from Apple it is not too clear that they have not been exploited by hackers. On the support page, the Cupertino people admit that they are “aware of a report indicating that this issue may have been actively exploited.” In this case of WebKit, it seems that a remedy has finally been made and the two large holes detected, and exploited, have already been permanently closed. If you want to avoid problems with your old device, we recommend that you update your iPhone or iPad right now which, by the way, correspond to the following models: iPhone 5s iPhone 6 iPhone 6 Plus iPad AiriPad mini 2 iPad mini 3 iPod touch (sixth generation) As always, to update the operating system, you must go to the “Settings” of the device, then to the “General” option and once there, go to “Software update” to conclude the whole process.