If you have a genuine Windows 7 key, keep it because it will work with Windows 11

Although it will be on the 24th when we know more in detail what that Windows 11 that appears on the horizon will be like, there are many news that are already advancing what will be the changes that we are going to find and that, looked a little in depth, they do not seem as many We could imagine leaving everything important to the outside, for the work of modifying an interface that has undergone significant improvements. Be that as it may, and leaving aside the sheet metal and paint work, it seems that Windows 11 is going to continue a small tradition that Microsoft has dragged on for many years. And it is that fondness for serial numbers, the lifelong CD-Keys that we had to write to activate the version of Windows that we installed on the computer. Find the Windows 7 key That activation key allowed us to go from Windows 7 to Windows 10 easily, in that month of July 2015 when the Redmond people let us update quickly. Well, now, those who have already tried the operating system affirm that that old CD-Key is still active and that we can use it with Windows 11. In this way, and if you have a very, very old computer, with one of these keys, You just have to look for it, write it down on a piece of paper or take a photo of it and have it close by so that, when Windows 11 arrives, it will be possible to install it on a computer with better hardware. At the end of the day, we do not think it is very sensible to try to upload the version of the OS of that old PC at all costs, when it is certain that the performance of the new version is not going to be as smooth as we could expect. Remember that Windows 7 was, by far, the best operating system until the arrival of Windows 10, which allowed it to extend its useful life thanks to the huge fail of Windows 8. That version designed for tablets that was a failure and forced millions of users to keep their PCs active with the previous version. So large was its community in 2015 around the world, that when it came to launching Windows 10 Microsoft accepted these CD-Keys without prejudice. So now you know: pay attention to what Microsoft announces on June 24 and keep that activation key in a visible place in case you want to adopt this new Windows 11 from day one.