Ideas to make with your LEGO pieces, and an Artificial Intelligence helps you

Thousands of people around the world have boxes full of LEGO pieces, but many times the creativity needed to do something decent with them does not appear.

That is what a new app called Brickit wants to solve, an app that receives a photo of our collection of pieces and gives us ideas of what we can do with them.

On this tweet you have an example of how it works. We just have to scan the pile of pieces and let the app do the rest.

Do not expect that from 2,000 pieces to build a castle with 90% of them, it does not reach that much, but it does give suggestions for fun little assemblies that can help develop the imagination and continue to build more and more on those bases.

The operation is easy to understand. There is a Machine Learning system that has been fed with thousands and thousands of LEGO assemblies with their corresponding pieces. From this acquired knowledge, he can make new pieces that make sense for the human being: a dog, a piece of furniture, a house … all based on the figures that he fed during the creation process.

At the moment it is only as an iPhone app, but they say they are already working on the android version. Meanwhile, there are already users showing on the networks what they have managed to do with the app, and on many occasions it does not disappoint.

You can know more details in brickit.app