Hundreds of extra Gardai set to crack down on drugs trade on Dublin’s streets

Hundreds of extra Gardai are set to crack down on the drugs trade on Dublin’s streets.

An Garda Siochana launched their national anti-drugs strategy Operation Tara in full today, after a partial rollout of resources last year.

The goal of Operation Tara, Gardai say, is to protect towns and cities across the country at street level from the “scourge of illegal drugs”, with a focus to “disrupt, dismantle and prosecute” drug gangs.

321 members of the force are now assigned full-time to drug units across the country.







(Image: Colin Keegan/Collins)



Commissioner Drew Harris said: “The term ‘recreational’ drug use is a dangerous misnomer that hides the irreparable damage that illegal and dangerous drugs cause to individuals and society. A current generation is suffering from and will be lost to the menace of this illegal drug use.

“Every person who continues to buy and consume illegal drugs inflicts untold damage to individuals under coercive control from organised drug gangs in Ireland, is putting money directly in the pockets of drug cartels, and is responsible for the damage done to communities here and abroad from drugs.

“Under Operation Tara there will be a particular focus on street level dealing. Not only is this dealing devastating for the individual buying the drugs and their loved ones, it is also corrosive for local communities to have to witness it.

“It is no longer the case that such dealing is confined to our cities and urban areas, it is now happening in towns and villages around the country. Operation Tara will tackle this scourge.”

