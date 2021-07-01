HSBC’s investment banking weakness softens China’s reaction

The heads of Asian banks have long feared that HSBC is serious about developing its investment bank in the area. Now it is making a new effort, but at a time when several Chinese state companies are rejecting it due to the discontent of the authorities.

HSBC has been walking a tightrope there for several years. In 2019, it was revealed that he had passed information to the US government about a Huawei executive. Invitations from Chinese companies for investment banking tasks began to dry up, while several state-owned companies began to drag out previous agreements.

In 2020, mainland China generated 2.6 billion ebit for HSBC, second only to Hong Kong’s 8.2 billion; the bank is cutting back in Europe and the US to finance its expansion in Asia.

Not all Chinese SOEs are heading in the same direction. Shortly after Chinese giant Baowu Steel blacklisted HSBC in November, the state-backed Bank of Communications described their 16-year relationship as “flawless.” HSBC owns 19% of the entity, and received 633 million in dividends last year.

Strengthening his Asian investment bank was going to be tough even without the wrath of Beijing. Regional rankings show that HSBC has been in Asia’s top 10 for mergers or capital raising only once in five years. Although it is the first international bank there in syndicated loans and organizing bond sales, its wholesale drive depends on obtaining broader mandates.

His other saving grace is his strong presence in lucrative businesses like commercial finance. Disconnecting it from a company’s cash management systems is much more difficult than blacklisting it from a bond or stock issue. And Chinese banks are not prepared to handle these types of transactions for multinationals. But boosting his investment banking has become more difficult for him. The only advantage is that it did not start earlier.