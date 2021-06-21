HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook, ideal for hybrid work environments

HP Pro c640 G2 is the new Chromebook that the multinational company offers to cover computing tasks in this new era of hybrid work that the coronavirus pandemic has forced us to do. Although it is especially intended for the professional field, it can be used equally in educational environments and by users looking for a light and productive notebook, with the performance and connectivity of the latest Intel processors.

Google celebrated the 10th anniversary of Chromebooks in March. The escalation of this type of equipment has been unstoppable and today they are a Real alternative to Windows PCs and Apple Macs in almost all fields of use. The improvement of the potential of the Chrome OS operating system has been joined in recent years by an appreciable improvement on the hardware side.

HP Pro c640 G2

A good sample of the modern Chromebook is the latest one announced by HP “Designed to help people do their jobs, providing collaborative and productive experiences that enable them to perform their duties no matter where they are”, as stated in the presentation by Pablo Ugarte, general manager of Personal Systems at HP Iberia.

It is based on a screen of 14 inches diagonal, an ideal size looking for the balance between productivity, mobility and visualization capacity. HP offers a variety of panels to choose from including touch technology in an aluminum chassis less than 16.5mm thick, spill resistant keyboard and optional backlight.

Its hardware base has been updated with the latest available, the 11th generation Intel Core processors that together with the new Iris Xe graphics they promise great performance. Nothing to do with the basic Chromebooks of a decade ago, the HP Pro c640 G2 can equip up to 16 Gbytes of DDR4 memory and M.2 PCIe solid state drives of up to 256 Gbytes of capacity.

Connectivity has also been revamped, highlighting support for the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless standard, as well as a front-facing HD camera with an 88-degree viewing angle and dual microphones. The stereo speakers have been designed in collaboration with the experts at Bang & Olufsen to improve video conferencing or consumption of audiovisual content.

To reinforce the security section, the laptop features an HP Privacy Camera and optional fingerprint sensors, while Chrome OS automatic updates keep device and user data safe.

Confirming the improved ability to run applications of these computers, in addition to the native ones of the platform, those of Android or Linux, HP promises that soon it will add support for Parallels Desktop that allows to run native Windows applications and access files in all operating systems with a simple click and even No internet connection.

HP Pro c640 G2 is now available on the international channel with a base price of 569 dollars.