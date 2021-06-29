HP Pavilion Aero 13: a surprising featherweight

Less than a kilo. Yes with him HP Pavilion Aero 13 adds a more than interesting team to a select club, formed by that of laptops that, based on a careful design, have managed to break the psychological barrier of the kilo of weight, which makes them worthy of standing out as solutions specially designed for the mobility. Because, let’s not forget, there are laptops that actually have the format of a laptop, but due to their weight and dimensions, they are not the ideal solution to spend all day on the move with the computer in tow (and even less so in this heat that already he has thrown himself on us).

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is the lightest consumer notebook ever designed by HP. To achieve this, as you may have already imagined, the company has chosen to build an aluminum-magnesium alloy chassis, which offers at the same time great resistance and protection for the inside of the equipment with a considerably lower weight than other materials that offer the same robustness.

As for the screen of the HP Pavilion Aero 13, as its name suggests it is 13 inches, more specifically 13.3 with 2.5K resolution in 16:10 aspect ratio and 400 nits brightness. 2., 5K on a screen of these proportions is undoubtedly a more than successful proposition, so image quality will be one of its strengths. Also, to score points in this regard, the display of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 offers 100% coverage of the sRGB color space.

Looking inside, we see that the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is motorized with AMD processors up to Ryzen 7 5800U (Zen 3 with 8 cores and 16 threads), accompanied by Integrated AMD Radeon graphics. We still do not know its ceilings in RAM and storage, as well as the capacity of its battery, although in this regard HP claim that it will offer a autonomy of up to ten and a half hours, thus reinforcing its usefulness as a working device for professionals with a high degree of mobility.

If we talk about its operating system, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 will arrive with Windows 10, although HP claims it will be upgradable to Windows 11. An important detail, give the confusion that currently reigns in this regard.

The new HP Pavilion Aero will go on sale in the United States next July, and its price will start at 749 dollars. We still do not have information about its arrival in Europe and the price it will have on this side of the pond, we will update this news when we already have this information.

More information: HP