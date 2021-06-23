HP + or HP’s commitment to smart printing

Is there another way to print? One that adapts to our new way of working, allows us to save and is committed to sustainability? At HP they are convinced that it is and that is why they present HP +, your new offering of printing services.

What they call “the smartest printing solution” is actually the brand’s commitment to improving the user experience with an “innovative, simple, secure, comfortable, economical and sustainable printing ecosystem.”

At the center of this solution are of course the printing equipment (currently: HP OfficeJet Pro 8000e and 9000e, DeskJet 2700e and 4100e series, and ENVY 6000e and 6400e series), but above all, applications and services that revolve around devices that are increasingly intelligent.

In this sense, The computers automatically detect and repair connectivity problems, identify and prevent any malware attack and, thanks to its integration with the cloud, allow printing from anywhere and on any device from the HP Smart application.

But in addition to facilitating remote printing, with HP Smart users can go further in the field of document management. In this sense, the HP App facilitates the scanning of books and documents, and includes advanced functions that improve the final result, such as self-correction of images or the intelligent elimination of defects on the page. Also, being able to establish rules and automate actions (for example, being able to convert documents and invoices into editable files) that streamline the entire process, thus saving time.

HP also integrates with HP Instant Ink, an automated ink replacement service at home that allows users to print a certain number of pages by paying a fixed monthly fee and that, if they register through HP +, will allow them to access six months of free refills through this service.

Among its advantages is the fact that users will never have to worry about checking their ink levels again, or go out to buy new cartridges when these are finished, since it is the printer itself that intelligently detects what it needs and when to order spare parts. Since May 1, the service also supports toner refills, which is ideal for small businesses.

Finally, it is worth noting that HP + is a program committed to the future of the planet. With HP +, and based on the commitments made by the company, programs have been developed for zero net deforestation printing and closed-loop cartridge recycling.

Additionally, HP + printers use cartridges designed to be sustainable: 100% of Original HP toner cartridges and 80% of Original HP ink cartridges are made from recycled plastic.

HP + computers have an extra year of warranty from HP, which gives a guaranteed response to any incident. You can find more information about HP +, including pricing and more details about HP + compatible printers, at hp.com/plus.

María César, general director of Printing at HP in Spain and Portugal: “With HP + we offer a much more productive and economical way of working”

[MC] As we have seen, HP is committed to smarter printing. How is this achieved with HP +?

[María César] First of all, HP + printers incorporate solutions that ensure that they are always ready to print, that they always stay connected and do so securely.

With HP + we make sure that the equipment automatically incorporates the network configuration. In addition, with the security features included in HP Smart Security, we manage to stop possible attacks and prevent anyone from stealing sensitive information from your printer.

In this area we also incorporate the new private collection function. After printing from a mobile device or from any computer, the equipment will only deliver the documents to us once it is assured that we are indeed in front of the printer and we have identified ourselves. This helps us not to lose any documents.

In this program we also incorporate a control panel from which you can access all the information about the printer. From a single point, you can check the status of consumables, equipment warranty, connectivity, if there are security alerts. We thus avoid having to use different tools. In the area of ​​remote printing, it is very convenient to print from your mobile using an application such as HP Smart App, with which you can also scan documents, see all the information of your printer, subscribe or change your Instant Ink plan, send fax securely and other functionalities. and that includes several improvements that make it easier to eliminate defects or improve images.

On the other hand, in a world in which subscriptions are multiplying, betting on a program like HP Instant Ink facilitates a 70% saving in the price of ink; You also have different printing plans that ensure that you will never run out of ink and also favor sustainability, since with Instant Ink you receive a special packaging that makes it easier for you to recycle old cartridges. From now on in addition, we extend the ink service to the world of toner, and HP + also reaches laser equipment.

[MC] You have talked about how important security is. Do you think that home users are aware that a printer is also an element that can be attacked and that it needs to be secured?

[María César] I think people are beginning to see that there is indeed a risk. When you are in the office it is true that you rely a lot on what the company does, but when you are at home you are much more vulnerable.

In this last year that we have been working from home, the attacks have multiplied more than 200%. More and more news about attacks and data leaks are spreading in the press… in the end we are all concerned with what happens to our information.

If the printer is an element more connected to the Internet at home, it is also an element with which they can attack us and access the system. And not only do users worry, companies are also going to worry about improving the security of the equipment that employees have at home.

[MC] From an economic point of view, you also have two different elements: an additional year of warranty and six months of HP Instant Ink included.

[María César] When the customer purchases the machine, they can decide their bet to keep a “traditional” equipment or if, at the time of its start-up, they decide to subscribe to HP +.

In both cases, the machine will only work with original cartridges and this is important to take into account because we value our environmental commitment.

But by subscribing, we understand that in some way we have to reward HP’s most loyal customers, who are going to contribute much more to the sustainability of the planet, thanks to a cartridge recycling program that other brands do not have.

One way to do this is in the first place, making it easier for them to access exclusive functionalities. But also, extending the device’s warranty for one more year or with those six months of HP Instant Ink included with which you will be able to test the service.

[MC] What feedback are you getting with HP Instant Ink?

[María César] Very good. Last year, with the pandemic, we had a very large increase in the number of subscriptions, at a time when we were all at home and we had to find solutions.

Since then, that trend has continued. Customer feedback is very good. Almost 100% of the people who try it stick with the subscription because of how convenient and easy it is and almost everyone recommends it to their friends.

[MC] It is a program that has allowed you to position the value of the original cartridge.

[María César] The Instant Ink service helps us make it very easy for the client, with economic benefit and comfort. You add other values ​​around what the cartridge itself is. And it has a very obvious advantage on the whole sustainability issue.

Users each have a greater awareness of this issue and are aware that when they buy something that is not original, they usually do it from companies that have not invested in recycling programs and the print quality is worse, as well as the materials that employ.