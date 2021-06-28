How to watch movies and series on Netflix even if they have not been completely downloaded

Netflix has earned the honor of being the content-on-demand platform with the largest customer base. While it is true that his great rivals, such as Disney +, are giving him the odd headache, the truth is that the great N has no rival until today.

And reasons are not lacking to sweep away. To get started, has a catalog of films, series and documentaries beyond any doubt, In addition, each month they add new content with which to nurture their already extensive library.

In addition, the team behind the development of the app does not stop providing Netflix with new functions that further improve its usability. A new perfect tool recently arrived if you don’t know what to see. And now Netflix will allow you to watch your favorite movies and series before the download is finished

Netflix already allows you to watch a movie or series even if you have not downloaded it completely

One of the most interesting functions of Netflix allows you to download content from the platform to be able to watch it offline. An especially useful tool to be able to keep watching your favorite series and movies even if you don’t have Internet.

It can be your best companion on that plane trip in which you know that the connection is conspicuous by its absence, or to spend those dead moments in the subway on the way to work. The only but? You had to wait for the movie to download completely before you could see it.

It didn’t matter if the first half had been downloaded, it didn’t allow you to see that part either. Up to now. And it is that the platform has announced through its official blog that You can now watch any content on Netflix even if you haven’t been able to download it completely.

In this way, Netflix now supports partial download so that you can see the content that has been downloaded while the process is complete. It may also be the case that you are downloading something before leaving and the WiFi network fails (for example at an airport). Well, at least you will have the peace of mind of being able to see what you have downloaded on your phone or tablet.

The only thing you have to do to be able to enjoy the partial download on Netflix is ​​to update the application on your phone to have this new function. Of course, the company has clarified in the statement that, for now, this tool will be available first for terminals with Android, so If you are an iOS user, you should have a little more patience.

